Indian Railways to install anti-collision technology on key routes

Indian Railways (IR) is set to implement a new anti-collision system called Kavach across key routes to improve safety.

According to a PTI report, IR aims to ‘armour’ around 3,000km of its network that encompasses the Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah rail corridors.

Kavach is an Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system that can stop a train in case of manual lapses or other malfunctions. The technology will also help in increasing operational safety during foggy weather.

IR has issued 11 tenders to install the system across 3,000km of the network and in 760 locomotives.

These tenders were issued by IR zones Northern Railways, North Central Railway, West Central Railway, East Central Railway, Eastern Railway, and Western Railway, officials told the news agency. These zones cover the Delhi-Howrah and Delhi-Mumbai routes.

The tasks will include installing transmitters inside the locomotives and receivers along the tracks to enable continuous interaction. The ultra-high radio transmission will help in alerting the loco pilots and triggering the brake system in case of emergencies.

The works inside the locomotives are expected to cost around $76,882 (Rs6m) per unit while system installation along the track will amount to Rs2m per kilometre.

During the current fiscal year 2022-23, IR aims to install Kavach across 2,000 rail route networks.

Recently, IR introduced a new innovation policy to encourage start-ups to participate in addressing key railway issues. The first phase of the programme will address 11 problem statements.