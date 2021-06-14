Indian Railways exports third 3000 HP Cape Gauge locomotive to Mozambique
The 3000 HP Cape Gauge locomotives have the capacity to haul 2,255t at a speed of 100km/h.
Indian Railways has sent another 3000 HP Cape Gauge locomotive to Mozambique to strengthen the Indo-African relationship.
Earlier this year, the national rail transporter exported the initial batch of two locomotives.
The locomotives were sent as part of a total order of six locomotives, along with 90 stainless-steel passenger coaches to Mozambique.
These Cape Gauge diesel locos have been developed indigenously by Banaras Locomotive Works, a production unit of Indian Railways, under the Make-in-India initiative.
The control console of the locomotive has been created and developed for right-hand drive.
The locomotives have been installed with a computer-controlled brake system (CCB 2.0), supporting maintenance and safety.
The driver’s cabin of the locomotive is Noise Vibration and Harshness standard-compliant, featuring an integrated Graphics Driver Display, improved acoustics, and ergonomically designed seats.
The locomotives have been equipped with heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) to provide a comfortable environment for crew members.
Other features include an onboard water closet (toilet module), refrigerator, hot plate and a 6,000l fuel tank for longer operation.
In addition, stainless-steel pipes have been utilised for resisting corrosion.
The 3000 HP Cape Gauge locomotives adhere to international standards and are also cost-effective.
