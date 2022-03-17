India’s NCRTC unveils the first rapid rail in the country

The rapid rail will operate on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor. Credit: Pexels from Pixabay.

India-based National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has unveiled the regional rapid transit system (RRTS) train, which will operate between Delhi and Meerut.

Said to be the country’s first rapid rail, the RRTS will be able to reach a distance of 82km within 55 minutes.

Featuring a business or premium coach, the rapid rail will operate on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor.

Phase I of train manufacturing commenced last year and is currently advancing to the testing phase, reported The Indian Express.

The trial of the RRTS is anticipated to be concluded by the end of this year.

NCRTC managing director Vinay Kumar said: “Since the inception of the RRTS project, commuter convenience has been our priority. The entire infrastructure, be it trains or stations, has been designed to ensure safety, ease of access, and comfort for commuters so that it will become the people’s first choice.”

The manufacturing facility at Savli in Gujarat will deliver 210 cars for the first RRTS corridor, according to Republic World.

With a capacity to accommodate up to 1,500 passengers, the new train will consist of six coaches with 407 seats.

It will have the capacity to run at a top speed of 160km/hr and an average speed of 100km/hr.

Other features of the train include 2×2 transverse seating, overhead luggage racks, CCTV cameras, and sockets at every seat for laptop/mobile charging.

It will also feature auto control ambient lighting system, heating ventilation, and an air conditioning (HVAC) system.

Covering five stations between Sahibabad and Duhai in Uttar Pradesh, the train is anticipated to cross the tracks by March next year.

In 2020, along with Bombardier Transportation, NCRTC unveiled the train design for the RRTS project.