India’s NCRTC and Bombardier unveils train design for RRTS

India’s National Capital Region Transport (NCRTC) and Bombardier Transportation have unveiled the first look of trainsets set to run on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

This comes after NCRTC contracted Bombardier earlier this year to design, manufacture and deliver regional commuter and intracity transit trains for the semi-high-speed rail corridor under RRTS Phase 1.

The air-conditioned rolling stock will be designed to run at a speed of 180km/h and feature a stainless-steel outer body, with each car having six automatic plug-in type wide doors to ensure seamless accessibility.

Each of the trains will be equipped with a 2 + 2 transverse seating arrangement, charging sockets, onboard Wi-Fi, an optimised aisle width, overhead luggage rack and grab poles for standing passengers.

The trainsets will also have business class seating, a car for female passengers and CCTV cameras to ensure safety.



In a six-car configuration, the trains can accommodate up to 1,790 passengers.

The prototype is slated to roll off the production line in 2022 to undergo extensive trials before it is cleared for public use.

Bombardier Transportation India Rajeev Joisar said: “These trains are being designed locally and incorporate the latest technologies and features. Bombardier will deliver and maintain RRTS trains in accordance with our country’s ‘Make in India’ guidelines.

“These energy-efficient semi-high-speed trains will enhance passenger experience in terms of comfort, safety, journey time and will be a game-changer in the regional rail segment in India benefitting millions of people and contributing towards socio-economic development.”

The 82km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is the first RRTS corridor being implemented in India.

Once complete, it will reduce the journey time from Delhi to Meerut by nearly one-third to around one hour. The corridor will feature 24 stations and is expected to see a ridership of 800,000 passengers every day.

NCRTC will procure 30 train sets comprising six cars each for operations on the entire corridor and ten additional units in a three-car configuration for local transit services in Meerut.

Bombardier will manufacture the entire rolling stock for Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor at its Savli plant in Gujarat.