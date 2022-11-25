Tender awarded for India’s Kanniyakumari rail station revamp

The renovated station will consist of futuristic world-class amenities. Credit: Indian Railways.

Southern Railways in India has awarded a tender of Rs493.6m ($6m) for the redevelopment of Kanniyakumari railway station in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Operating under the Thiruvananthapuram Division of Southern Railway, the station is expected to provide an airport-like experience for rail passengers with futuristic infrastructure and advanced amenities after redevelopment.

The renovated station will consist of futuristic world-class amenities that can meet the requirements of the next 40 to 60 years, as well as feature separate arrival and departure corridor for the seamless movement of passengers.

This project will also include the construction of aesthetically designed stations with facade lighting arrangements and dedicated parking slots for the streamlined movement of different categories of vehicles and pedestrians.

It will offer inter-modal connectivity and access to all platforms by escalators, lifts, stairways and skywalks.

The station will also feature a spacious concourse (roof plaza), waiting halls, an acoustically designed public announcement system, as well as CCTV cameras.

It will also incorporate water and energy management measures, and clear-cut division of train operation facilities and passenger amenities.

Furthermore, the station will have a spacious entrance lobby with a ticketing facility, a modern external façade, and landscaping besides platforms that are connected to subways and parking facilities.

Southern Railway concluded tenders for the redevelopment of nine railway stations, including Kanniyakumari.

The other stations include Chennai Egmore, Katpadi Jn, Madurai Jn, Rameswaram, ErnakulamJn, Ernakulam Town, Kollam, and Puducherry.

Southern Railway also announced a feasibility study to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for four stations – Kumbakonam, TirunelveliJn, Chengannur and Thrissur.