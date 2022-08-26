View all newsletters
  1. News
August 26, 2022

India and Bangladesh partner on two rail projects

The rail projects include the Khulna-Darsana line and the Parbatipur-Kaunia line

India has reached a consultancy contract with Bangladesh for two railway projects, which will be financed through the Indian Line of Credit (LoC).

The contracts are for building a new broad-gauge line between Khulna and Darsana, as well as transforming the metre gauge line into a dual-gauge line between Parbatipur and Kaunia.

Expected to entail an investment of $312m, the Khulna-Darshana line will have a length of 126km with a 14.40km loop line.

This line will feature 147 bridges, including four girder bridges and 43 RCC box culvert bridges.

The current contract will cover the feasibility study with a detailed engineering design for the project. 

The project will help enhance connectivity on the Khulna-Dhaka, Khulna-Chilahati, and Khulna-Rajshahi routes, as well as between the Mongla Port and Darsana-Gede. It will also enable an improved capacity for goods.

It is also expected to enable the transportation of fuel to the proposed fuel-based power plants in Harian, Bheramara, Santahar, Bangabandhu Bridge West Station, Amanura, Faridpur, Thakurgaon, and Rangpur.

A joint venture of Stup Consultants, Aarvee Associates Architects Engineers and Consultants, and Design Consultants have secured consultancy services for the project.

With an investment of around $120m, the metre gauge line from Parbatipur to Kaunia will be converted to a dual gauge line.

Spanning 57km, this project will feature seven railway stations and 47 bridges including 14 girder bridges and 33 box culvert bridges. 

The project will help improve capacity in the Lalmonirhat-Kaunia-Rangpur-Parbatipur-Kanchan-Panchagarh section, Kanchan-Birol border section, and Shantahar-Bogura-Kaunia-Rangpur-Parbatipur-Kanchan-Panchagarh corridor of the Bangladesh Railway.

A joint venture of Aarvee, Stup, and Design has signed a consultancy services contract for this project.

