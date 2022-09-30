India launches Ahmedabad Metro Phase-I project

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched Phase-I of the Ahmedabad Metro project in the state of Gujarat.

By flagging off the Ahmedabad Metro rail project, Modi travelled from Kalupur station to Doordarshan Kendra metro station.

He also travelled on the train from Gandhinagar station to Kalupur Railway after flagging off Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express.

The Phase-I Ahmedabad Metro project includes around 32km of the East-West corridor from Apparel park to Thaltej and the North-South corridor between Motera to Gyaspur.

Having a 6.6 km underground section with four stations, the Thaltej-Vastral route in the East-West corridor features 17 stations.

With 15 stations, the 19km North-South corridor connects Gyaspur to Motera Stadium.

The complete Phase 1 project entails an investment of more than $1.57bn (Rs129bn).

Ahmedabad Metro features underground tunnels, viaducts and bridges, and elevated and underground station buildings, in addition to ballastless rail tracks and driverless train operation-compliant rolling stock.

The metro train set is fitted with an energy-efficient propulsion system, which is anticipated to save around 30%-35% of energy. It also features an advanced suspension system.

Furthermore, the Ahmedabad Phase-1 metro project will offer multi-modal connectivity, which is being implemented by the Indian Railways, and the national bus system.

In a statement, Modi said: “At Kalupur Station my Vande Bharat journey ended and my journey on board the Ahmedabad Metro began.

“In no time, I was headed towards Thaltej, where an exceptional programme was held. Ahmedabad will love their Metro, which will boost connectivity and comfort.”