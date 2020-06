South Korean company Hyundai Rotem has received a KRW119.2bn ($983.3m) contract from the Korea Rail Network Authority for the delivery of 40 trains.

The trains will operate on Great Train Express (GTX) Line A, which will provide a high-speed commuter rail network to the residents of Seoul and the neighbouring regions.

Hyundai Rotem will supply 160 train cars for service that includes the order previously won in March for the delivery of 120 vehicles.

The trains will be built at its Changwon Plant and operate on the 83.1km GTX-A line, which will run between Unjeong in the north of the capital city to Gyeonggi Province’s Dongtan in the south.

The rail line has ten proposed rail stations, including the Seoul Station interchange station.



Hyundai Rotem expects to win the orders for the B and C GTX routes in the future.

Each train consists of eight train cars and can accommodate 1,090 passengers. It can operate at speeds up to 180km/h.

The trains are said to be faster than the conventional subway and have a thick short door normally seen on high-speed trains such as the KTX and SRT.

This offers the same noise-blocking level as a high-speed train when it passes between underground tunnels and platforms.

In January, South Korea’s SG Rail chosen Ricardo Rail to provide system engineering support services for the GTX Line A project.