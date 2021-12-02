Hudson Tunnel Project in US secures final regulatory approval

The project will also offer improved services for commuters relying on NJ Transit and Amtrak. Credit: Frederic Köberl on Unsplash.

The $12.3bn Hudson Tunnel Project in the US has received final regulatory approval from the US Army Corps of Engineers, allowing construction to commence after funding is in place.

The Section 404/10 permit has opened doors to progress to the full construction of the new tunnel within the New Jersey Meadowlands and under the Hudson River.

This project has been drafted in line with the Clean Water Act and the Rivers and Harbours Act of 1899.

In May this year, the project secured the US Department of Transportation’s issuance of a Final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), as well as Record of Decision (ROD).

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said: “This step brings us much closer to the beginning of construction on the Hudson Tunnel Project, which is part of the single-largest critical infrastructure effort in the nation. I am looking forward to continuing to work with our partners in the Biden administration, New York, Amtrak, and our Congressional delegation on completing the entire Gateway Program.”



NJ Transit and Amtrak jointly applied for the US Army Corps of Engineers Permit.

Under the Hudson Tunnel Project, a new rail tunnel under the Hudson River will be built while the existing North River Tunnel will be renewed.

This development is expected to bring ‘reliability, resiliency, safety, and redundancy’ in the rail infrastructure spanning between New York and New Jersey.

The project will also offer improved services for commuters relying on NJ Transit and Amtrak.

Major construction on the new tunnel is slated to start in August 2023 once the funding is secured and is expected to be completed in 12 years.

In August this year, the Gateway Programme Project partners submitted a new financial plan for the project.

