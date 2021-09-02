HS2 shortlists three bidders for interchange station contract

Laing O’Rourke Construction, Skanska Construction UK, and Unity will be invited to tender for the contract. Credit: High Speed Two Ltd.

The UK’s HS2 has shortlisted three bidders for the contract to construct an interchange station at the centre of the country’s new high speed rail network in Solihull.

Laing O’Rourke Construction, Skanska Construction UK, and Unity will now be invited to tender for the $509.53m (£370m) contract.

Unity is a joint venture between Sir Robert McAlpine and VolkerFitzpatrick and will be supported by subcontractor WSP.

The contract’s winner will be responsible for the development of the full design of the station before commencement of the construction.

This project will bolster economic growth in the Midlands by generating around 1,000 job opportunities.



Covering an area of 150ha, the station’s construction site is situated within a triangle of land formed by the M42, A45 and A452.

Modular bridges will be built over the M42 and A446 as part of the project.

The road network in the area will also be restructured to facilitate access to the new station.

HS2 has teamed up with Arup to design the station to be net zero in operation.

With an estimated total of 175,000 seats per day, around five trains per hour will operate through the station in both directions.

Furthermore, it is said to be the first railway station in the world to attain the BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ certification at the design phase.

This certification is used to measure sustainability for new and refurbished buildings.

Some of the station’s eco-friendly features are roof design to capture and reuse rainwater, maximum natural daylight, and ventilation as well as net zero carbon emissions from daily energy consumption.

The station will also incorporate energy efficient technology, such as air source heat pumps and LED lighting.

The contract is slated to be awarded next year, stated HS2.

Last month, HS2 unveiled a new rail freight facility, the Infrastructure Maintenance Depot, to supply construction material by rail to its Buckinghamshire site without deploying extra lorries on roads.