UK’s HS2 opens new rail freight facility near Calvert

The new facility is anticipated to create nearly 180 local job opportunities. Credit: High Speed Two Ltd.

The UK’s HS2 has unveiled a new rail freight facility, the Infrastructure Maintenance Depot, to supply construction material by rail to its Buckinghamshire site without deploying extra lorries on roads.

The new railhead is the second to be constructed in the village of Calvert and will enable HS2 to operate an extra 150 aggregate trains over the upcoming two months.

This development is expected to cut down 8,300t of carbon by removing around 24,000 trucks off the roads.

Following the route of the disused Great Central Railway, HS2 will pass by Calvert in a 4.02km long track after the completion of the work.

The new facility is anticipated to create around 180 local job opportunities.



It will be located alongside the new East-West Rail line, which is now being reopened in phases between Oxford, Milton Keynes, Bedford and Cambridge.

This rail line was shut in the 1960s and, after reopening, will pass HS2 just north of Calvert.

HS2 will deliver 3km of earthworks for East-West Rail, including a spur for a potential East-West Rail expansion towards Aylesbury.

As a result, overall disruption for residents will be minimised and efficiency will be enhanced.

HS2 senior project manager Paul Marshall said: “We’ve been working closely with Network Rail, EKFB and the Freight Operators for a number of years to make this possible, and to deliver not only low carbon journeys for our passengers, but also cut carbon in construction.”

At present, nearly 369 freight trains have arrived at the first Calvert railhead.

According to the company, over 840,000t of construction materials will be supplied by the end of this year.

HS2’s main works contractor EKFB, a team comprising Eiffage, Kier, Ferrovial and Bam Nuttall, is responsible for managing the construction work.

EKFB is working on the 80km central section of the route, covering 81 bridges, 17 viaducts, and three green tunnels.

DB Cargo and Hanson will run the trains.

Last week, HS2’s London tunnels contractor Skanska Costain Strabag announced it would deploy on-site 3D reinforced concrete printing technology Printfrastructure for Britain’s new high-speed rail network.