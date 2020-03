Construction work is set to commence at HS2’s interchange station site near Birmingham Airport.

Preliminary work has been completed and now major structures are being put in place on the site of the new station.

Covering an area of 150ha, the site is situated within a triangle of land formed by the M42, A45 and A452.

The current work involves building modular bridges over the M42 and A446 and reshaping of the road network in the area to facilitate access to the new station, as well as to and from Birmingham Business Park.

The construction project involves nearly 200 people, including graduates and apprentices, who are working on the site. The people are drawn from HS2’s Early Works contractor LM, a joint venture between Laing O’Rourke and Murphy.



The number of workers is set to increase to 250 people in the next few months as the construction of new bridges and access roads continues to develop.

Regeneration plans are being led by the Urban Growth Company, who will support 70,000 new and current jobs, 5,000 new homes and 650,000m² of commercial space, generating a further £6.2bn GVA annually and bringing 1.3 million people to within a 45-minute commute of the station.

An automated people mover will link to the NEC, Birmingham International Station and Birmingham Airport, carrying up to 2,100 passengers per hour in each direction, with a link every three minutes along a 2.3km route.

HS2 stations director Matthew Botelle said: “It’s really exciting to see how much progress has been made on our Interchange site since early works started last summer. For the team working on one of the project’s biggest construction sites, it’s great to see it developing by the day, with bridges and roads already being built, paving the way for construction of the railway.

“As a transformational project, HS2 will play a pivotal role in creating regeneration opportunities around the station, with plans for new jobs, homes and commercial space resulting in a huge boost to the regional economy.”

LM project director Simon Russell said: “Much of our early works programme has now been completed on the site by the LM team, including habitat creation, archaeological investigations, site clearance, and utilities diversions.

“We are now pressing ahead with the project’s first permanent works near the A452, A45 and M42, including a bridge over the M42. Our modular bridge construction strategy showcases innovative British infrastructure engineering at its best – major components manufactured offsite and assembled on-site, where they’re needed – ensuring quality, efficiency, and hugely reducing local impacts.”