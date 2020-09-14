Five firms join HS2’s Innovation Accelerator initiative

The UK’s HS2 has announced the first five tech firms for its Innovation Accelerator initiative, which seeks to develop new technologies that can be integrated with the high-speed rail project.

The five selected firms are Buildots, Cloudcycle, Dendra Systems, NatureMetrics and Sensat.

Selected from 109 applicants, the five companies will receive commercial and technical support, as well as rent-free working space for the development of their technology.

All five companies are scheduled to initiate their HS2 development work this month.

HS2 innovation head Howard Mitchell said: “HS2 is already showcasing the very best of British skills and innovation, and the five companies shortlisted for the Innovation Accelerator today are shining examples of this.



“The size and scale of this project create the perfect environment to encourage innovation and develop technologies that can create long-term business opportunities both in and beyond the rail and construction sectors.”

Buildots is working on a wearable camera technology that uses artificial intelligence and computer vision to automate construction progress tracking while Cloudcycle has developed technology to optimise the usage of concrete for building HS2.

Dendra Systems developed a platform that will help to monitor the condition of trees and shrubs, which HS2 plans to plant across the route.

NatureMetrics’ kit will help with the creation of HS2’s green corridor while Sensat developed a platform to capture and track infrastructure project data.

HS2 has currently launched applications for the second round of the programme. It will focus on selecting small and medium-sized firms specialising in process efficiencies and passenger experience through HS2 stations.

This comes weeks after HS2 officially commenced construction works for the high-speed rail project.

