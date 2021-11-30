Hitachi Rail to supply N100 express trains for Tobu Railway

These new N100 express trains will operate between Tokyo, Nikko, and Kinugawa. Credit: Hitachi Rail.

Hitachi Rail has been chosen by Japan-based Tobu Railway to deliver a new fleet of ‘Limited’ express trains.

These N100 express trains will operate between Tokyo, Nikko, and Kinugawa.

To be built at Hitachi Rail’s Kasado Works, the new trains will take the place of the previous Spacia 100 series, which have been running since 1990.

They will operate in six carriage formation and will each feature 212 seats.

The exterior of N100 express trains will comprise the “heart-warming design” of Japanese traditional crafts.



They will include compartment rooms of ‘SPACIA’, along with large swivel recliner seats. Besides, they will offer lounge sheets as well as cafe counter.

The initial unit of N100 will commence operations in 2023.

Hitachi Rail rolling stock group COO Koji Agatsuma said: “We are proud to design and build Tobu’s flagship express trains that will improve the service for the millions of passengers who visit Nikko and Kinugawa every year.

“Hitachi has built over 500 commuter cars of A-train for Tobu. We will work with Tobu to build a fleet of modern trains that are safe, comfortable environmentally friendly and pleasant.”

This popular tourist destination in Japan witnesses up to 12 million visitors annually.

Earlier this month, ScottishPower bagged a contract to deliver 100% renewable electricity to Hitachi Rail’s UK operations for the next three years.