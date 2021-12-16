Hitachi Rail secures contract to modernise Queens Interlocking

Through this project, the Long Island Rail Road will be able to enhance and increase service along the Main Line between Hicksville and Floral Park. Credit: MTA.

Hitachi Rail STS, USA has won a contract from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) in the US state of New York to develop and deploy a new signal solution at a complex of switches near Queens Village.

The switching complex is referred to as the Queens Interlocking.

Through this project, the Long Island Rail Road will be able to enhance and expand service along the Main Line between Hicksville and Floral Park.

It will also establish a two-way full service stop at the new Elmont-UBS Arena Station.

Queens Interlocking includes five detached remote control interlockings that offers switching access to LIRR’s new Elmont Station/UBS Station and oversee switching on the operating lines.



As agreed, the design-builder will develop, fabricate, assemble, supply, integrate and test the new signal system for Queens Interlocking.

These cover pre-wired central instrument locations (CILs), switches, auxiliary huts, track cases, signals, and ancillary equipment.

The company will also place the assembled CILs and auxiliary huts at the site.

LIRR Force Account will also deploy all wayside signal and switch equipment and link all cables to the auxiliary huts and CILs.

MTA Long Island Rail Road president Phil Eng said: “Upgrading the Queens Interlocking is a vital component to unlock the full potential of a trifecta of projects: Mainline Expansion, East Side Access and the new Elmont-UBS Arena Station. As our riders continue to return, they are going to experience a new LIRR.

“Accomplishing this work in one of our busiest corridors while running over 200 trains daily through these work zones is testament to the ingenuity of our workforce. These new switches and signals will add redundancy, reliability and operational flexibility as we provide improved service for our customers while keeping an eye on future needs and changing ridership patterns.”

This project is being executed under MTA’s 2015-2019 Capital Programme.

Additionally, Halmar International, LLC/RailWorks, JV was picked for a design-build contract for MTA’s Penn Station Access Project.

This new project will offer direct Metro-North service from the Bronx, Westchester and Connecticut to Penn Station and Manhattan’s west side.

The $2.87bn project is anticipated to result in the creation or retention of around 4,500 direct jobs and a further 10,000 indirect jobs. Construction timeline for the project is 63 months.

Last month, MTA requested for a grant from the US Department of Transportation to proceed with Phase II of the Second Avenue Subway expansion project.