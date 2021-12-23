Hitachi Rail wins contract to upgrade Nordic Re-Finance trains

TMe are the diesel-electric locos owned by Nordic Re-Finance. Credit: Hitachi Rail.

Nordic Re-Finance has awarded a contract to Hitachi Rail to modernise the signalling systems of the TMe fleet of locomotives running in Sweden, Denmark, and Norway.

As agreed, Hitachi Rail will deliver European Railway Traffic Management System (ERTMS) and Specific Transmission Module systems [base line 3.6] and associated equipment.

These will be installed to modernise 27 TMe locomotives that run in Scandinavia.

Work in connection with the contract has already commenced, with train fleet installed with the new signalling solution projected to operate across the Nordic region by early 2023.

This upgrade is expected to “protect the continuity of goods” for clients and businesses across Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

ERTMS technology is said to function as “a key enabler” for shifting towards the digitalisation and decarbonisation of rail industry.

The modernised TMe fleet will operate efficiently, with minimised traffic disruption and delays for commuters and freight traffic.

The solution will also offer increased availability as well as security.

Hitachi Rail Nordic Region vice president Eric Morand said: “We are honoured to receive the order to upgrade and deliver the latest on-board digital train control solution to Nordic Re Finance’s fleet of TMe locomotives.

“The partnership is an outstanding opportunity for Hitachi Rail to support Nordic Re Finance in the development of an innovative and more sustainable solution with high standards of quality, safety and reliability for their customers in the region. The digitisation of their locomotives will help improve the supply of goods across Sweden, Norway and Denmark.”

