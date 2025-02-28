Paris Metro Line 12 will adopt an advanced train control system for improved operations. Credit: Q world/Shutterstock

Hitachi Rail has secured a contract, valued at €20m ($20.89m), to implement its communications based train control (CBTC) digital signalling technology on Paris Metro Line 12 in France.

The contract, which covers the initial design and installation phase, includes options for additional orders of up to €65m ($67.8m), including maintenance activities.

Paris Metro Line 12, spanning 17.2km with 31 stations, will utilise an advanced train control system to enhance capacity and transit operations.

This development is part of the OCTYS 2030 programme, aimed at modernising the city’s metro system.

With the successful operation of metro line 3 and the anticipated commissioning of line 6 in 2025, the upgrade of line 12 represents Hitachi Rail’s third CBTC project for the Paris Metro.

These projects are part of a partnership between Hitachi Rail and RATP, the operator of the Paris metro, under successive OCTYS programmes.

Hitachi Rail France CBTC division head François Destribois said: “Hitachi Rail’s CBTC solutions have been successfully deployed worldwide for decades.

“This new contract underlines our continuous commitment to rail innovation, supporting our clients to modernise key networks such as the Paris metro, one of the busiest in the world.”

The CBTC technology, based on RATP’s technical specifications, will be designed and deployed by Hitachi Rail.

Hitachi’s CBTC technology is said to enhance the safety, availability, and scalability of services, contributing to the sustainability of public transport and improving the overall experience for passengers and operators, according to the company.

Recently, Hitachi Rail, in partnership with SISINT and Conecticabo, secured two contracts from Infraestruturas de Portugal to modernise telecommunications and deploy an automated Passenger Information System on Lisbon’s Cascais Line.