October 14, 2022

Hill International wins Southern California rail contract

Under the contract, Hill will support SCRRA’s system-wide track, structure, and signal rehabilitation programme.

Southern California Regional Rail
The programme will help Metrolink deliver safe and on-time service for its passengers. Credit: Hands off my tags! Michael Gaida from Pixabay.

Hill International has received a contract for the delivery of staff augmentation support for the Southern California Regional Rail Authority (SCRRA) in the US.

Under the contract, the support will be provided for SCRRA’s system-wide track, structure, and signal rehabilitation programme across the Authority’s system.

Designed to help maintain a State of Good Repair (SOGR) across the system, the programme will enable Metrolink to continue to deliver safe and on-time service for its passengers.

Metrolink is the operator of seven commuter rail lines, as well as over 60 stations across 538 route miles of track in Southern California.

Connecting Oceanside in San Diego County, the system operates in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura counties.

As part of SCRRA’s SOGR programme, work will be conducted for the replacement of around 27,000 ties and about 43,000 LF of rail.

The work will cover upgrading 1,146 LF of wood tie track to concrete ties besides rehabilitating 16 turnouts.

Scope of the work also includes design, permitting, and rehabilitation of multiple culverts, rail top bridge replacements, grading, and around two dozen crossing upgrades.

In addition, the work covers over eight signal systems rehabilitation projects to enhance systems at more than 25 locations.

Hill will be responsible for rehabilitation program management, contract administration and management, construction and project management, field engineering, and product development.

Its services also include signal project management, inventory management, asset condition assessments, scope of work development, independent cost estimate development, staff augmentation support, office engineering services, and public outreach support.

Hill CEO Raouf Ghali said: “Hill is, at heart, an infrastructure firm, as our decades of success on award-winning rail projects in Southern California and around the world demonstrate.

“We look forward to leveraging our knowledge of rail project best practices to SCRRA’s benefit on this program and deliver the system Metrolink envisions for years to come.”

