The tender agreement is set to replace traditional fleets dating back to the 1970s. Credit: Finn stock/ Shutterstock

Metropolitan Area Transport, the successor to Helsinki City Transport (HKL), has issued an invitation to participate in a €1.6bn LRV tender to provide 63 new LRVs (Light rail vehicles).

The Finnish tender procedure has been set to replace older vehicles from the 1970s and 1980s whilst extending rolling stock operations across the rail network.

The Helsinki light rail network will oversee extensions including the introduction of 63 new LRVs, fitting in with the city’s expanding infrastructure.

The purchase agreement is set to “enter into force at signature” and will be valid for ten years to provide opportunities for further LRV purchases.

The accompanying support agreement will remain for 30 years after the general warranty of the final LRV supplied expires, with two five-year extension options.

According to the tender process, “the target of this procurement is to procure new trams which are attractive for the people of Helsinki, have high availability and are well adapted for the Helsinki Metropolitan Area”.

The procurement process held by Metropolitan Area Transport features 30 Type A LRVs, which will be unidirectional vehicles alongside 33 Type B LRVs, which will be bi-directional.

According to the agreement, “the tenderer’s average yearly turnover for the last three financial years should be €800,000,000 per year”.

A maximum of four bidders are asked to negotiate under the negotiated bidding method. According to the tender notice, negotiating with an unlimited number of bidders would greatly complicate the tender procedure.

If there are fewer than four acceptable bidders, the contracting organization may proceed by inviting all bidders who match the invitation’s conditions to participate.

The deadline for receipt of requests to participate is 13 November 2023.