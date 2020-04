The AFRY consortium and construction company GRK has been selected to build a part of a light rail project in Helsinki, Finland.

The financial details of the contract were not disclosed.

Overall, the project involves building a light rail line between Kalasatama and Pasila, along with some associated construction works including streets, parks and municipal utilities.

It will be developed into two parts, and AFRY and GRK have been appointed by the Helsinki City Transport (HKL) to deliver the second part of the project.

The scope of works includes designing and constructing a part of the light rail project.



AFRY Finland head of transportation Mikko Inkala said: “We are proud to be part of creating the future city and its traffic solutions in Helsinki.

“The project is an excellent continuum to AFRY’s tram projects which make cities even better to live in.”

The development phase is set to start next month when the final scope of the project will be determined. The decision to advance to the implementation phase will be made in early next year.

The new tram line is expected to begin operations from 2024 to further bolster Helsinki’s light rail network.

HKL Project Manager Mikko Asikainen said: “The project supports city development and expands the network of sustainable mobility. I welcome everyone to this joint project journey from Kalasatama to Pasila.”

With a headcount of around 17,000 experts, AFRY provides engineering, design and advisory services globally.