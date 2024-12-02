Phase one of Greece’s first driverless metro, featuring Hitachi Rail’s digital signalling technology, has been inaugurated in Thessaloniki.
The metro will reduce road traffic by 56,000 cars daily and cut 77,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually.
The development marks a significant milestone in Hitachi Rail’s global expansion of driverless metro systems.
The initial phase covers 9.6km and includes 13 new stations.
Elleniko Metro’s project plans envisage further development, connecting the city centre to the airport.
An extension is planned, with five additional stations covering 4.8km. This expansion aims to enhance connectivity and ease urban congestion in Thessaloniki.
Hitachi Rail has implemented its communication-based train control (CBTC) signalling solution and supplied rolling stock for the project.
The first section will be served by 18 new trains, with 15 more to be added under a subsequent contract. This technology enables safe and efficient operations, allowing for shorter intervals between trains.
Manufactured in Hitachi Rail’s Reggio Calabria factory in Italy, the trains consist of four carriages with a total length of 51m and a capacity of 450 passengers per train.
The CBTC system enhances service capacity, utilising wireless communication for efficient metro operations, drawing on expertise from France and the US.
The Thessaloniki metro inauguration represents a significant achievement for Hitachi Rail in expanding driverless metro systems globally. Recent projects include autonomous solutions in Milan, Taipei, Lima and Copenhagen.
The metro construction also uncovered significant archaeological finds, which will be displayed in the metro stations.
Hitachi Rail has also recently been awarded contracts to install European train control system (ETCS) digital signalling on two railway lines in Thailand.
The contracts were finalised in partnership with South Korean firm LS Electric, which will be responsible for the signalling and telecommunications work on these lines.