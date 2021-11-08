Greater Anglia renews fleet to minimise carbon emissions

Greater Anglia’s new five-carriage electric commuter train is expected to take 362 cars off the road while one of its full intercity trains could remove 504 cars. Credit: Greater Anglia.

British train operating firm Greater Anglia has announced plans to swap all of its old trains with new greener ones.

Some of the new trains have already started operations on routes, such as the intercity, Stansted Express and regional lines.

Greater Anglia’s new five-carriage electric commuter train is expected to take 362 cars off the road, while one of its full intercity trains could remove 504 cars.

A new four carriage bi-mode train is projected to remove 152 cars, while a three carriage bi-mode train could replace 111 cars.

Manufactured by Stadler, the bi-mode trains that operate on electricity and diesel have replaced every old diesel trains of the company.



These have also been ‘future-proofed’ to allow them to operate on battery power in the future.

By injecting AdBlue into the exhaust, the trains convert nitrogen oxide to nitrogen and water vapour, minimising emissions of nitrogen oxide particles.

All the new trains feature regenerative braking that utilises the produced energy by braking.

Built from aluminium instead of steel, the new electric trains are lighter compared to previous trains.

Their fronts have also been designed to become more ‘aerodynamic’ compared to the more boxy or flat fronts of the old vehicles.

The new trains are equipped with energy-saving intelligent computer systems that oversee the maintenance status of the trains.

Greater Anglia said in a statement: “All Greater Anglia’s new trains have ‘hibernation’ or ‘intelligent stabling’, which reduces power usage by switching off lights and heating and ventilations systems, only switching back on for passenger service or in certain conditions such as very low temperatures.”

In August this year, Greater Anglia launched electric commuter trains on two new routes, facilitating commuting in Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire.

Related Companies Innovec Controls Energy-Efficient LED Lighting and Additive Injection Controllers MPL Embedded Systems for Railway Applications SALTEK Surge Protection and Voltage Limiting Devices for Railways