Goods train’s 17 wagons derailed in Indian state of Punjab

A total of 17 wagons of a goods train derailed after a stray animal group came onto the track near Gurudwara Bhattha Sahib in the Indian state of Punjab.

This incident, which occurred in the early hours of 18 April, did not lead to any casualties, reported the Press Trust of India.

According to the officials, the derailment of wagons took place when the train was returning from Ropar Thermal Plant after unloading coal.

Officials said that ‘rail traffic on the Rupnagar-Amabala section has been disrupted’.

Five passenger trains, including Jan Shatabdi and Himachal Express, were also cancelled due to the incident, officials said.

The goods train included a total of 58 wagons.

The traffic on the route is said to resume by evening on the same day, reported officials.

Meanwhile, last year in March, Indian Railways’ Western Railway zone installed a mobile train radio communication (MTRC) system for the prevention of train accidents.

The MTRC system will enable direct and continuous communication between the train crew and the control centre and station master.

In February 2019, seven people were killed and 30 wounded in a train derailment in the Indian state of Bihar.

The train was running at full speed when the incident occurred, leading to the derailment of 11 coaches.