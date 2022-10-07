Go-Ahead to operate Siemens double-decker electric trains in Bavaria

Go-Ahead will operate 1000-seat double-decker Siemens electric trains in the German state of Bavaria. Credit: Go Ahead.

Go-Ahead Bahn and Bus, a German rail entity of Go-Ahead, is set to operate 1,000-seat double-decker Siemens electric trains in Bavaria, Germany.

Under a 12-year contract, Go-Ahead will operate six additional German routes from December this year. These routes in the Munich area were earlier managed by Deutsche Bahn.

Serving 71 stations, the new network will run 7.6 million train kilometres per annum.

To support the network, Go-Ahead has taken the delivery of 56 Siemens trains that feature modern interiors, better accessibility, and extra seats for commuters on busy routes.

The fleet consists of double-decker Desiro HC (High Capacity) trains with 500 seats in the standard class and 8 in the first class.

Furthermore, two trains can be combined to offer a total of 1,076 seats on services, including Munich to Augsburg.

Smaller Siemens Mireo multiple units are also part of the new fleet.

Featuring blue and white livery, Go-Ahead’s trains comprise sockets and tables beside space for bicycles, prams, and luggage. Wifi will also be provided on the trains from next year.

The Go-Ahead Group CEO Christian Schreyer said: “Our entire team is very much looking forward to the start of these new services.

“We are working hard to ensure that everything runs smoothly and that we take passengers reliably and comfortably to their destinations from 11 December.”

In 2019, Go-Ahead started operations in Germany with the Baden-Wurttemberg route. It later expanded services to Bavaria via Munich to Lindau last year.

Go-Ahead’s German business has over 1,000 employees.