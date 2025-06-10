The agreement covers the refurbishment of 23 long vehicle wagons over two years. Credit: Nigel J. Harris/Shutterstock.

Gibson’s Engineering, a train repair centre located in Glasgow, Scotland, has secured a contract from Transport for London (TfL) for the refurbishment of 23 long vehicle wagons over a two-year period.

This contract is expected to generate 40 new employment opportunities at the St Rollox rail depot in Springburn, where the company recently established its engineering facility.

Paul Sweeney MSP said: “The award of this major contract from Transport for London (TfL) demonstrates that ‘The Caley’ has a viable future after being written off when the works closed down in 2019, after 163 years of operation.

“I know the difference it is going to make to Springburn by providing skilled jobs for our young people and reviving local pride in skilled manufacturing work.”

The site was closed in 2019 and later acquired in 2021 by businessman David Moulsdale.

Since the acquisition, the facility has undergone a £10m investment aimed at revitalising its operations.

Gibson’s Engineering managing director Fraser Gibson said: “This is fantastic news for Gibson’s, as well as for the wider Scottish rail industry.

“Since reopening St Rollox, Dougie and I have worked to restore its position as a centre for engineering excellence.

“This contract shows that we are well on our way to seeing The Caley thrive again, with a rapidly expanding workforce and significant new projects.”

In November 2024, TfL chose GTS Rail Operations as the new operator for the Elizabeth line, with the contract starting in May 2025.

The joint venture, which includes Go Ahead Group, Tokyo Metro, and Sumitomo, will oversee the line for seven years, with a possible two-year extension.

