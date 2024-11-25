The 97km railway line in Ghana connects the industrial city of Tema to Mpakadan in the Eastern Region. Credit: Ghana News Agency.

The 97km Tema-Mpakadan railway line in Ghana has been officially inaugurated.

This railway link connects the industrial city of Tema with Mpakadan in the Eastern Region. It is claimed to be the first standard gauge railway line in the country.

Inaugurated by Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the development is expected to bolster the nation’s transport and trade logistics.

It is a key component of the multi-modal transportation network that aims to improve connectivity between Tema Port and Ghana‘s northern regions.

The project will help in enhancing the efficiency of port operations and minimising traffic congestion on major roadways. It will also decrease transportation costs and bolster the competitiveness of Ghana’s ports.

The railway project began construction in 2018 and was completed with a $447m credit facility from the India Exim Bank and executed by Afcons Infrastructure.

Italy-based Team Engineering oversaw the project, which included the construction of tracks, bridges, stations, and ancillary facilities.

President Akufo-Addo said: “Railways are acknowledged globally as the most efficient mode for transporting bulk goods and large numbers of people. They are a linchpin for reducing the cost of doing business and fostering regional integration.”

He emphasised the government’s commitment to developing more than 4,500km of railway track across Ghana as part of a broader strategy to enhance the country’s socioeconomic condition.

The railway line is anticipated to support agricultural and trade activities by facilitating the movement of goods such as fuel, cement, and agricultural produce.

This will not only benefit the domestic market but also extend to neighbouring landlocked countries, improving regional trade dynamics.

The project forms part of the first phase of the Ghana-Burkina Faso Railway Interconnectivity Project, which will eventually link Tema Port with Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso.