Germany’s LNVG orders 14 additional Bombardier TWINDEXX coaches

German transport authority Landesnahverkehrsgesellschaft Niedersachsen (LNVG) has ordered 14 additional Bombardier TWINDEXX Vario double-deck coaches.

As agreed, Bombardier will supply 12 intermediate cars and two control cars to LNVG.

This expands the transport authority’s TWINDEXX Vario double-deck coach fleet to a total of 246 vehicles. LNVG uses 37 TRAXX locomotives to operate the carriages as push-pull trainsets.

Bombardier Transportation private operators and services head Francois Muller said: “We are proud that our long-standing partner LNVG has once again chosen the proven TWINDEXX Vario double-deck coaches to expand its fleet and its range of services.

“The order for the new coaches is a great vote of confidence in the quality, reliability and operational safety of these comfortable vehicles.”



The single-car TWINDEXX Vario coaches will be equipped with video surveillance, WLAN and a passenger information system.

The modular vehicle design will allow the operator to add them with the existing train configuration, as well as decouple, according to requirements.

The 14 new coaches are slated to enter services in 2022 and will operate in the Lower Saxony region of north-west Germany.

LNVG managing director Carmen Schwabl said: “The coaches start service and will go into operation in autumn 2022.

“This will allow us to keep these highly demanded connections in the Hamburg area attractive and create more space for passengers, especially during rush hours.”

Bombardier will also be responsible for the maintenance of the new coaches.

Bombardier recently received another contract to deliver 18 additional VLocity trains to Victoria, Australia.