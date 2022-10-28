Gamuda wins contract for TaoYuan rail project in Taiwan

Artist’s impression of the PingZhen underground commuter station. Credit: Gamuda Berhad.

Malaysia-based Gamuda has been selected as the main contractor for Taiwan’s $451m (RM2.13bn) TaoYuan City underground railway project.

Selected by the Taiwan Ministry of Transportation and Communications’ Railway Bureau, the company will also be responsible for the Package CJ18 PingZhen Commuter Station under the contract.

The new underground alignment will improve the use of land in PingZhen District as a result of the recent rapid development of TaoYuan city and the government’s strategic infrastructure plan.

Once completed, the underground railway is expected to enhance mobility and lower traffic congestion for TaoYuan residents.

Expected to be completed within 96 months, the project will involve the construction of a 3.734km underground twin-bound railway track with an underground commuter station at PingZhen.

The scope of the project consists of civil engineering and mechanical and engineering (M&E) works for PingZhen commuter station and the building of a 3.734km underground twin-bound railway track by cut and cover method.

It also includes ZhongFeng bridge protection works, relocation of LaoJie river bridge, construction of a temporary PingZhen above-ground commuter station and permanent PingZhen underground commuter station.

The PingZhen commuter station, which is Gamuda’s sixth project in Taiwan, will be carried out by a 60:40 unincorporated joint venture between Gamuda and Asia World Engineering & Construction (AWEC), respectively.

The 3.86km of the 43km Kaohsiung Metropolitan Mass Rapid Transit Line was the Gamuda’s first project in Taiwan.

Its other ongoing projects in the country include the construction and completion of 1.23km Marine Bridge at Guantang.