This project is part of an infrastructure initiative to address the growing urban demands of New Taipei City. Credit: Gamuda.

Gamuda and its joint-venture partners have secured a RM4.3bn ($603.19m) contract for the Xizhi Donghu Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) project in Taiwan.

The contract, awarded by the Department of Rapid Transit Systems of New Taipei City Government, represents a significant milestone for the Malaysian infrastructure company, with a 75% stake in the joint venture, translating to a RM3.2bn ($448.88) share of the contract value.

The joint venture is also poised to undertake additional works, valued at RM10.8bn ($1.51bn), upon instruction from the New Taipei City Government.

Gamuda’s share of this potential extra contract is approximately RM8.1bn ($1.13bn).

The company anticipates these additional contracts to be awarded before the completion of the Xizhi Donghu MRT project, potentially bringing the total project value to RM15.1bn ($2.11bn).

The design-and-build project, expected to be completed within seven years, includes 5.78km of elevated viaducts and trackwork, six above-ground stations, and comprehensive system works.

The system works encompass rolling stock, power supply, signalling, platform screen doors, communications, central monitoring, auto fare collection, and depot maintenance equipment.

Gamuda’s joint venture partners in this project are Taiwan-based companies MiTAC Information Technology, holding a 15% stake, and Dong Pi with 10%.

Gamuda’s involvement in the Taiwanese market spans two decades, with this project being its largest win in the country to date.

In a statement, the group said: “The latest project is Gamuda’s biggest win since we entered the Taiwanese market two decades ago. This win showcases the group’s consistent ability to secure high-value projects in competitive international markets.”

Gamuda completed the Kaohsiung MRT Orange Line in 2008.

It has since been involved in other significant projects in Taiwan, including the RM2.13 billion Taoyuan City Underground Railway project in 2022, and the Kaohsiung MRT Metropolitan Yellow Line in 2023.