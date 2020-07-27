Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

A consortium of Ferrovial Construction and Alberto Couto Alves won a €288m contract for the expansion of the Porto Metro in Portugal.

Ferrovial Construction is a subsidiary of Spanish engineering firm Ferrovial and Alberto Couto Alves is a Portuguese construction company.

The project is made of two contracts, namely the Yellow Line extension and the construction of the new circular Pink Line.

The Yellow Line extension is a 3.15km-long dual-track light rail, which will operate from Santo Olvido station to the districts of Vila Nova de Gaia, Mafamude e Vilar do Paraiso, Oliveira do Douro and Vilar do Andorinho.

According to the contract, the consortium will also construct a viaduct, a 770m-long tunnel and three stations.



The second contract is related to the construction of the 3.1km-long Pink Line and operates between Praça da Liberdade and Casa da Música.

The new line includes the construction of four stations and three ventilation shafts, along with the installation of the line and catenary.

The work is expected to commence in the second half of this year. The extension of Yellow Line is expected to complete in 34 months and the Pink Line construction is expected to last around 42 months.

Ferrovial has executed many projects in Portugal, which includes the construction of the Northern Line for Infraestruturas de Portugal and Lisbon Metro Blue line among others.

In 2018, engineering group Sener received a contract from Metro do Porto to design the extension of the Porto Metro network.