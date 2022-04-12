View all newsletters
April 12, 2022

Ferrovial consortium secures key Paris Metro contract

The contract involves building a section of Paris Metro Line 18.

Paris Metro. Credit: Tacgnol 2710/ commons.wikimedia.org.

A consortium of Ferrovial’s Construction division and French companies Spie batignolles génie civil and Spie batignolles Valérian has secured a key Paris Metro contract worth €438m ($477.25m).

The contract involves building a section of Paris Metro Line 18 as part of the Grand Paris Express programme.

As agreed, Ferrovial Construction will bore 6.7km of tunnel in western Paris between the Saint-Quentin Est and Versailles-Chantiers stations. A tunnel boring machine (TBM) will be deployed to excavate the tunnel.

The scope of work also includes building three stations and ancillary infrastructure.

Ferrovial Construction CEO Ignacio Gastón said: “Participating in the Grand Paris Express mega-project evidences our extensive international experience in the design and construction of this type of urban infrastructure. Some of our most iconic projects can be found in such cities as London, Sydney and Madrid.”

Ferrovial Construction is said to have built 190km of tunnels and 165 underground railway stations.

Spie batignolles génie civil general manager Benoît Moncade said: “We are delighted to have been chosen for this project, our largest contribution to the Grand Paris Express initiative to date, as it further strengthens our sizable presence at the heart of this major project.

“It is also a tribute to the know-how and technical expertise of our teams, who have been working on the Metro for the last six years.”

The project is expected to take 104 months to complete and will create around 350 jobs.

Ferrovial expects that the contract will bolster its footprint in France.

