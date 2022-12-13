The total length of Rail Baltica in the Baltic States is 870 km. Credit: RB Rail AS.

Lithuanian firms Fegda and Tilsta will construct a new substructure for a double-track railway and engineering structures on the Rail Baltica section between Kaunas and the Lithuanian–Latvian border.

With a total length of 870km, the Rail Baltica project spans 392km in Lithuania, 265km in Latvia, and 213km in Estonia.

LTG Infra announced that the joint venture partners securedtwo tenders, valued at around €165.54m, for the construction works in Jonava District. LTG Infra is overseeing the project implementation in Lithuania.

The Šveicarija–Žeimiai section contract is valued at €87.88m, while the Žeimiai–Šėta section contract is worth €77.6m.

Works on the Šveicarija–Žeimiai section will be concluded in one and a half years, and the Zeimiai–Šėta section in two years.

Fegda and Tilsta will construct the substructure and engineering structures with a length of 17.7km on the 10km section from Šveicarija to Žeimiai, as well as on the section from Žeimiai to Šėta.

Without the installation of the superstructure, all railway works will be conducted.

These works include the preparation of land and parcels of land, the installation of a railway drainage system, and a protective fence beside the implementation of a part of the service roads.

Railway bridges, wildlife crossings, sound barrier walls and other engineering structures will also be constructed during the execution of the contracts.

The reconstruction and repairs of the telecommunications and electricity networks, the reconstruction of the state district and national roads will be carried out during the construction of the substructure.

LTG Infra Rail Baltica Management general manager Dovydas Palaima said: “The most developed section of Rail Baltica is already undergoing construction work and will increasingly be expanded.

“In 2024, we plan to carry out major construction works to build the railway to Panevėžys, as well as most of the preparations for the construction of the railway on the other sections.”