Swiss company FAIRTIQ has launched its digital pay-as-you-go ticketing technology in the UK, starting with a pilot on the Sheffield-Doncaster rail corridor, as announced in August.

The project, undertaken with the Department for Transport and Northern Trains, enables passengers to check in and out of journeys using a mobile phone application.

The trial replaces physical tickets and is available to all users travelling between Sheffield and Doncaster, including stops at Rotherham Central and Meadowhall.

It also covers travel on TransPennine Express and CrossCountry services within the same area.

The FAIRTIQ system uses GPS tracking to record travel, thereby removing the need for additional infrastructure such as card readers or gates.

The app includes functionality to alert users if they have not checked out at their destination or to automatically end trips for those who have enabled the Smart Stop feature.

Passengers are charged only from their last station rather than receiving a penalty fare, which differs from some existing payment structures.

FAIRTIQ UK market lead Steve Broadley said: “Our proven technology has been used successfully across Europe for many years, and we’re delighted to be bringing the benefits to rail passengers in South Yorkshire.

“It couldn’t be easier to pay for your travel using our app: simply swipe once before you start your journey, then swipe again at the end.”

The technology is already in use across ten countries, including national networks in Denmark, Switzerland, and Austria.

According to the company, Denmark’s nationwide implementation of the system was completed within six months.

FAIRTIQ reported that, in Denmark, its application accounts for half of all public transport journeys by rail, bus, tram, and subway.

FAIRTIQ founder and co-CEO Gian-Mattia Schucan said: “We’re excited to add the UK to the list of countries where our proven technology provides passengers with easy access to public transport.

“This initial scheme covers rail journeys but with our extensive experience providing multi-modal travel, including complex national and cross-border schemes, we believe this will be just the start of our UK operations.”

