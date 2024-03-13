CAF’s rail services subsidiary EuroMaint has opened a new maintenance depot in Sweden as part of the company’s investment into Scandinavia.
The 35,000m2 maintenance centre in Nässjö, Sweden features a stabling yards and depot including five tracks and a combi hall with automatic wash and de-icing systems for maintenance during the winter seasons.
Gorka Tamayo, EuroMaint Gruppen CEO, said: “We are heavily investing in the Nordic market. We are creating the Nordic’s flagship railways maintenance depot here by means of our LeadMind advanced digital platform.
“This revolution in the Swedish railway will bring higher traffic availability and safer work environment.”
The depot will be used to maintain the new trains being built by CAF for Transitio in Krösatåg which currently includes 20 EMUs and eight BMUs.
It has also been built to ensure a sustained spare parts supply with an automatic paternoster store and 130m2 of stores and has been designed with a focus on sustainably by using renewable electricity, surface water management, and a focus on the use of eco-friendly materials.
CAF’s investment into the depot comes as it has signed multiple rolling stock contracts in Sweden along with its deal with Transitio, including a €300m ($328m) contract with state-owned operator SJ AB.