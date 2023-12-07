Eversholt Rail, in partnership with Transport Design International (TDI), will bring a new all-electric multiple-unit train to UK rail in as little as two years.
The Revolution Very Light Rail (RVLR) rolling stock will be developed in the UK at TDI thanks to a new funding deal with Eversholt Rail. Three locomotives will be built, assembly beginning in 2024, and TDI said the units would be ready for passenger use by 2026.
The developers said railway live testing agreements had not yet been struck, but the companies are said to be in discussions with train operating companies to develop testing routes.
“These trials will generate actual passenger demand data to support business cases for long-term deployment of RVLR vehicles as well as providing further passenger and operator feedback on their design and capabilities,” TDI said.
Sam Wauchope, Chairman of Transport Design International said: “This joint investment is fantastic news for RVLR, and we are looking forward to working with Eversholt Rail to deliver this groundbreaking product that will modernise lower-density parts of the UK rail network with an environmentally sustainable and economic solution. TDI is investing in a new manufacturing facility for these vehicles, and as part of this programme we are developing our in-service charging technology, an essential for battery-only operations.
“To ensure we remain at the cutting edge of this emerging technology, TDI is supported by Innovate UK for its ongoing technological developments in this sector. The innovation and light-weighting technology behind RVLR is superb and we are immensely proud of our UK-based engineering team”.
