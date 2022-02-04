EIB signs $41m funding deal to improve Polish tram transport

The new trams will feature a larger low-floor area and better energy efficiency. Credit: ©EIB.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has struck a $41.47m (PLN165.9m) financing agreement with Miejskie Przedsiębiorstwo Komunikacyjne in Wrocław (MPK Wrocław), the largest municipal carrier in Lower Silesia, Poland, for the development of tram transport.

MPK Wrocław will use the capital to purchase new tram rolling stock as part of a project to improve the quality, safety and accessibility of tram transport in Wrocław. The project is planned to be wrapped up by 2025.

MPK Wrocław president Krzysztof Balawejder said: “We are consistently implementing a strategic plan to improve the quality of public transport in Wrocław, which was outlined by the Mayor of Wrocław, Jacek Sutryk.

“After the rejuvenation of the bus fleet, we are now working intensively in the field of trams. After purchasing 46 modern vehicles from Modertrans and modernising another 43 trams, we are now purchasing another, even 40 fully low-floor vehicles from PESA in Bydgoszcz.”

Related

The project forms part of MPK Wrocław’s sustainable urban transport development plan, which aims to help improve urban transport while reducing its harmful impact on the environment.

As part of the plan, the firm looks to construct new tram lines and upgrade the rolling stock.

The new trams will feature a larger low-floor area, better energy efficiency, more comfortable seating, and provide better access for people with disabilities.

The financing will be provided under the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI).

EIB vice-president Teresa Czerwińska said: “Modern urban agglomerations are modernising the public transport network towards rail transport.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Railway Technology team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

“This has a positive impact on the environment and significantly improves communication and improves the quality of life of the inhabitants. We are glad that the EIB will support the activities of MPK Wrocław planned on such a large scale. “