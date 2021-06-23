Train crashes in Egypt kill two people and injure 40

Two separate train crashes have occurred in Egypt, killing two people and injuring 40 others.

Egypt’s Railway Authority has announced that a locomotive vehicle has crashed into a passenger train at Misr Station, Alexandria, leaving 40 people with sustained minor injuries.

According to reports, the Health Ministry’s Undersecretary in Alexandria Saeed Mamoun al-Saqaan was quoted by Gulf News as saying that the injuries are all minor and the patients will be discharged soon.

The accident happened when the locomotive moved and hit the last carriage of an express train that was leaving for Cairo. A carriage was also damaged due to the collision.

The drivers of both trains, along with two assistants, have been suspended and will be questioned over the accident, reported Egypt Today.



This incident comes within 24 hours after two individuals were killed and several others were injured when a cargo train ran into two minibuses near Cairo.

According to rail officials, the earlier accident occurred in the residential area of Helwan where the bus used an illegal crossing and the train driver failed to make a stop.

Egypt has been witnessing several rail incidents in recent years.

Earlier this year, a passenger train accident in Egypt killed at least 11 people and injured nearly a hundred others.

The incident happened when a train travelling from Cairo to Mansoura derailed in Qalioubia province.

The country faced its worst rail accident in 2002, which killed nearly 350 individuals.

However, Egypt has been scaling up its efforts to renovate and upgrade its rail infrastructure.

In March 2021, the country allocated $14.36bn (EGP225bn) for the development of its railway network and to avert rail accidents.