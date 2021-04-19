Passenger train accident in Egypt kills at least 11 people

A passenger train accident in Egypt has killed at least 11 people and injured nearly a hundred others.

The incident happened when a train travelling from Cairo to the Nile Delta city of Mansoura derailed in Qalioubia province north of Cairo, Reuters reported citing an Egyptian National Railways statement.

Videos and images shared on social media show that four carriages ran off the railway track while rescue teams could be seen searching for survivors trapped in the wreckage.

According to an Associated Press report, most of the injured passengers suffered fractures, cuts and bruises. Around 60 ambulances were deployed to take the injured to the nearest hospitals.

An investigation is already underway to identify the cause of the derailment.

This is notably the latest in the string of railway accidents to hit Egypt in recent times.

Last month, around 20 people died and another 200 suffered injuries when two trains collided near the Sohag Governorate of Upper Egypt.

Egypt also recently launched a modernisation programme to overhaul its old railway infrastructure.

The government allocated $14.36bn for the development of its railway network and to prevent rail accidents.

The Egyptian railway also recently secured loans from the World Bank and the African Development Bank (AfDB) to upgrade infrastructure.

The World Bank allocated a $440m loan for rail improvement works while the AfDB approved a €145m loan to improve operational safety and network capacity on national rail lines.