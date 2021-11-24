East Midlands Railway to increase timetable by reinstating services

EMR will operate 486 trains per day as a result, an increase of 87 from the final pre-Covid-19 timetable – a change that will improve services for customers who are returning to work and education.

While the majority of services will be reinstated from 13 December, another timetable increase will take place on 3 January 2022.

The reinstated services will include EMR’s Liverpool to Norwich services, reinstatements between Crewe and Newark Castle, Nottingham and Worksop, and between Leicester and Cleethorpes.

Passenger demand will be taken into consideration and changes to the Nottingham to Skegness route during the winter can be expected. However, the services will then be reintroduced in May.

East Midlands railway operations director Paul Barnfield said: “In recent months, a dedicated team has been working hard to improve the reliability and performance of our services to allow us to reinstate a number of our regional services.



“In doing so, we have aimed to prioritise services which have been the most requested by our customers and local stakeholders while also being careful to ensure out timetable is robust, reliable, and as cost- efficient to taxpayers as possible.”

