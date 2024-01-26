Danish rail operator DSB has taken delivery of the first of its new EuroCity wagons from Spanish manufacturer Talgo, ahead of final tests before the rolling stock enters service.
The first of eight initial control wagons was delivered by manufacturer Talgo as part of the order signed in February 2020, with the rest of the wagons to be delivered later this year, ahead of another eight wagons and 16 guide wagons to be built by 2026-2027.
DSB CEO Flemming Jensen said: “The receipt of the first carriages is a milestone in the most extensive transformation of DSB’s train fleet ever. In the coming years, the ageing, primarily diesel-powered trainsets will be replaced by modern electric and more climate-friendly trains.”
Use of the new trains will mainly be focussed on international routes such as the Copenhagen and Aarhus to Hamburg services, with the rolling stock expected to begin operations at the end of 2024.
The Talgo trains are part of a much wider fleet modernisation project for DSB, alongside other a 42 EB locomotive order with Siemens and an order for 100 electric IC5 trainsets from Alstom.
In addition to the sustainability of the trains, Jensen also highlighted the use of Talgo’s EuroCity model by Germany’s Deutsche Bahn, saying that DSB saw the use of the train by other operators as an advantage to allow the Danish operator to “make use of their experiences”.