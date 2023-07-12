DB Schenker will deliver the training across eight different stations at its Chicago site. Credit: Deutsche Bahn AG / DB Schenker / Kinexon.

German logistics company DB Schenker, a division of Deutsche Bahn, has launched a new apprenticeship scheme for students in the US to gain a degree in supply chain management.

Modelled on the company’s German dual training system, the two-year scheme will support 16 students with training at the company’s Chicago site and in-classroom lessons at Harper College.

DB Schenker’s management board chairman Jochen Thewes said he was proud of the scheme and its modelling on the German program: “This shows how excellently the cooperation between our teams across the globe works at DB Schenker.

“The US is an important growth market for us and this training program can help us attract the best employees to DB Schenker.”

Students who complete the program will achieve an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Supply Chain Management and receive a Freight Forwarder Apprenticeship Certificate from the US Department of Labor.

Those on the course will also receive a full-time salary and benefits package including health insurance and paid vacation.

Harper College President Dr Avis Proctor said: “Students will learn while they earn, combining the knowledge they acquire in the classroom with the advanced practical experience they’ll gain at DB Schenker, one of the world’s leading logistics service providers.

“This apprenticeship program is an excellent pathway to a rewarding career in the logistics industry.”

Recently, DB Schenker’s strong growth was highlighted in its parent company Deutsche Bahn Group’s annual reports, which showed that the logistics company had achieved the highest operating profit in its history at €1.8bn ($2bn).