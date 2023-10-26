Siemens Mobility and Deutsche Bahn (DB) have revealed the new interiors for some of the German rail company’s flagship intercity express (ICE) trains on the latest ICE 3neo model, which will play a key part in DB’s 2024 timetable.
The new interior design, featuring integrated tablet holders and coat hooks on each seat, was revealed on the 17th ICE 3neo train as part of DB’s fleet renewal strategy and a desire to improve traveller comfort.
Dr Michael Peterson, a DB board member for long-distance passenger transport, said: “The ICE is a modern design icon and the flagship of our long-distance passenger fleet. Everyone knows the trains with the distinctive red stripe.
“By introducing a new interior design, we are also taking long-distance travel to a new level of comfort.”
DB and Siemens’ new design will also be used on the ICE L trains when they are delivered to the rail operator at the end of 2024.
Siemens also revealed that it was beginning to step up production of the new trains, of which DB ordered 90, as it expected to deliver a complete eight-car ICE 3neo every 16 days from its factory in Krefeld.
The announcement comes soon before the rollout of DB’s new timetable, which will see the ICE 3neo trains introduced on domestic services between North Rhine-Westphalia, Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Munich, as well as on international routes to Amsterdam and Brussels, subject to regulatory approval.
DB will also increase the number of seats available on its Berlin to North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin to Munich services by 25%, doubling the number of Sprinter services on the latter route to provide half-hourly trains between the two major cities.
The rail operator also recently revealed that it would be working with the Austrian Federal Railways (OBB) to expand their cross-border services to Austria, partly by increasing investment in new trains.