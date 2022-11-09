View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
November 9, 2022

DB Cargo UK begins ETCS deployment on Class 66 locomotive

The ‘first-in-class’ fitment on the locomotive is expected to be completed in six months.

DB Cargo UK
Electro-Motive Diesel’s engineering workshop is being used for the technological transformation of the Class 66 locomotive. Credit: DB Cargo AG.

DB Cargo UK has started the installation of the latest version of the European Train Control System (ETCS) on a Class 66 locomotive, as part of the East Coast Digital Programme.

The Doncaster-based Electro-Motive Diesel’s engineering workshop is being used for the technological transformation of DB Cargo UK’s Class 66 locomotive.

Said to be a significant milestone in the roll-out of the new European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS in the rail freight sector), the ‘first-in-class’ fitment is expected to be completed in six months.

The East Coast Digital Programme, a cross-industry partnership led by Network Rail, is coordinating the roll-out of the new technology.

The government allocated a further £1bn to implement the first phase of ERTMS on a 100-mile stretch of the East Coast Main Line from London Kings Cross to just south of Grantham.

The country’s largest rail logistics provider, DB Cargo UK is the first freight operator selected to deploy ETCS on its Class 66, 67, 60, and 325 fleets.

DB Cargo UK chief transformation and digitalisation officer Marie Hill said: “DB Cargo UK, working in close partnership with our colleagues at Siemens Mobility and Network Rail, is delighted to be playing a pioneering role in the roll-out of ERTMS and ETCS which will use digital technology to create a more dynamic, more reliable, and more flexible railway here in the UK.

“Increased digitalisation and automation of our assets and processes will ensure we can continue to deliver, fast, efficient, reliable services fit for the 21st century and beyond.”

Related Companies
Unitsky String Technologies Inc.

Rail-Based Passenger and Cargo Transport Systems

Visit Profile
TransCore

Rail and Intermodal Automatic Equipment Identification

Visit Profile
Bel Power Solutions

Melcher Brand, DC / DC and AC / DC Converters for Railway and Rugged Applications

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Railway Technology