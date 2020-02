German railway company Deutsche Bahn (DB) has awarded a contract to Alstom to install the latest European Train Control System (ETCS) on 19 ICE1 high-speed trains.

The €10m contract covers the development, design and manufacture of the system. Alstom will also oversee the integration of ETCS level two baseline three with the trains’ current protection systems.

Alstom expects to complete the work by September 2021.

DB previously contracted Alstom to retrofit 39 trains with ECTS. These trains operate on the VDE 8 high-speed line between Berlin and Munich.

Alstom Germany and Austria managing-director Jörg Nikutta said: “We are delighted that Deutsche Bahn has again passed a vote of confidence in Alstom for this complex retrofit.



“This is a further step towards making Germany fit for digital rail guarantees Deutsche Bahn a uniform and flexibly deployable ICE fleet.”

Alstom will carry out the installation, design and project management work at its Berlin and Braunschweig facilities. It will carry out the conversion and recommissioning at the ICE-plant in Hamburg-Eidelstedt.

In November, SBB awarded a ten-year maintenance contract to Alstom for its ETCS equipment.

Alstom installed ETCS onboard equipment for 500 vehicle types in the first phase, from 2003 to 2008.

In September, DB awarded Alstom a €30m contract to equip 17 ICE3 high-speed trains with its Atlas ETCS on-board system.

In the same month, Wuppertal Suspension Railway in Germany also deployed the latest version of Alstom’s Atlas ETCS.

Alstom fitted the entire suspended route with ETCS, including 31 new trains and a 100-year-old wagon called the Kaiserwagen.