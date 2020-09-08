China’s CRRC Changchun to procure 390 metro cars for Harbin Metro

CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicle (CRRC Changchun) has awarded a CNY1.2bn ($181m) contract to procure 390 metro cars for Harbin Metro.

The metro cars will be manufactured by Changchun Bombardier Railway Vehicles Company (CBRC), a joint venture of Bombardier Transportation.

The 390 metro cars will be configured into 65 six-car trains.

As planned, 216 units will be used on Harbin Metro Line 2 Phase 1, a 28.7km-long 19-station line set to become operational next year.

The remaining 174 cars are for the 32km-long Line 3 Phase 2. This 30-station line is slated to open in 2022.



Bombardier China chairman and Bombardier Transportation president Jianwei Zhang said: “We appreciate the trust from both Harbin Metro Corporation and CRRC Changchun and we will deliver the cutting-edge metro cars on time at quality and within budget despite the challenges of Covid-19.

“We are delighted that the CBRC JV has been integrated into the value chains of both shareholders CRRC Changchun and Bombardier Transportation and, as always, our goal is win-win results.”

In China, Bombardier Transportation has seven joint ventures and six wholly foreign-owned enterprises employing around 8,000 employees.

The companies have delivered a total of 4,500 railway passenger cars, 580 electric locomotives and more than 3,000 metro cars.

CBRC, which was formed around 20 years ago, has delivered 2,900 metro cars.

Bombardier recently received another contract to upgrade the communication systems on the Movia metro trainsets for Singapore’s Downtown Mass Rapid Transit line (DTL).