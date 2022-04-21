Cross-border freight train begins between China and Vietnam

The first cross-border special freight train has started between Chengdu in China and Hanoi in Vietnam.

Beginning from the Air-rail International Intermodal Port in Shuangliu of Chengdu, the train will cross China border at the Pingxiang Railway Port.

It will head southwards through the China-Vietnam Railway for five to seven days before reaching Hanoi.

The 40 containers fully loaded with about $4.9m (CNY32m) worth of aluminum profiles, produced by Shuangliu’s local company, is being carried by the cross-border special freight train.

In a statement, the company’s CFO said: “We used to export goods to Vietnam by automobile transport. This is the first time we use rail transport.”

This new mode of delivering goods is anticipated to reduce 20% of freight costs as well as 30% of the time for customers in Vietnam.

After the train travels across the border at the Pingxiang Railway Port, the goods get directly delivered to clients. These goods are then packaged at a local company.

The train helps to open a new logistics channel for economic trade between Chengdu, which is a primary gateway in southwest China, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Last month, Shuangliu launched the first international digital trade train along the China-Laos Railway. This month, it launched a new land-sea channel train to link Chengdu (Shuangliu) Air-rail International Intermodal Port with key cities nearby.

Chengdu (Shuangliu) Air-rail International Intermodal Port, which began operations last year, helped launch new rail lines to Vientiane, Laos through Mohan Port, or Port of Manila, Philippines via Qinzhou Port.