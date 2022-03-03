CPB-United Infrastructure JV secures Sydney Airport Metro contract

The Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport project is jointly funded by the Australian and NSW governments. Credit: Sydney Metro.

The NSW Government has awarded a $393.26m (A$538.5m) construction contract for the Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport project.

This deal has been secured by CPB Contractors and United Infrastructure joint venture (JV).

They will be responsible for carrying out nearly 10.4km of surface and civil alignment works.

As per the contract, the JV will work on 3.5km of elevated viaduct at Orchard Hills and Luddenham and 6.7km of earthworks for track formation.

Scope of the contract also includes a 190m long rail bridge over the new M12 motorway, a 20m long rail bridge within the airport, temporary and permanent access roads as well as bulk earthworks for the stabling and maintenance facility site.

Work will begin this year and is expected to conclude in 2024.

The Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport project, which is jointly financed by the Australian and NSW governments, is expected to create 14,000 job opportunities.

The third and last contract package to be procured for this project is anticipated to be awarded towards the end of this year.

Federal Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts Paul Fletcher said: “Our government is continuing to invest billions of dollars in infrastructure across Western Sydney, an investment that will leave a lasting legacy on the region by creating jobs and providing the connections that the region needs as an economic powerhouse.

“Today we have announced another major contract for the Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport project, which once complete will help service the millions of travellers that will use the new Western Sydney International Airport annually once it begins operations in 2026.”

The new 23km driverless metro railway will pass from St Marys to the Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport and the Western Sydney Aerotropolis.

Last year in December, the CPB-Ghella JV received a $1.3bn (A$1.8bn) contract for the Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport Station Boxes and Tunnelling Works (WSA-SBT).