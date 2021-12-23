Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
December 23, 2021

CPB-Ghella JV wins Sydney Airport Metro contract

Station Boxes and Tunnelling contract will involve four hard rock Tunnel Boring Machines.

Sydney Airport Metro project
Under this Sydney Metro-WSA-SBT contract, nearly 9.8km of new twin metro rail tunnels will be designed as well as constructed in two sections. Credit: Sydney Metro.

The NSW Government has awarded a $1.3bn (A$1.8bn) contract for the Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport Station Boxes and Tunnelling Works (WSA-SBT).

This contract has been secured by Cimic Group’s CPB Contractors, in joint venture (JV) with Ghella.

Under this Sydney Metro-WSA-SBT contract, nearly 9.8km of new twin metro rail tunnels will be designed as well as constructed in two sections.

Northern tunnels will stretch from St Marys to Orchard Hills for 4.3km and the 5.5km southern section of tunnels will span between the Airport Business Park and the Aerotropolis Station.

The JV will carry out excavation and civil works for new stations at St Marys, Orchard Hills, Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport, and Aerotropolis.

This project will involve four hard rock Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM) and over 67,000 concrete segments to line the twin tunnels.

One of the two provisional precast concrete factories will also be built on the Western Sydney International site.

Content from our partners
Protected: Enhance connectivity for passengers on board your train
Four principles to harness data for asset management
Four principles to harness data for asset management
The green transportation revolution: An unprecedented opportunity to invest in the future
The green transportation revolution: An unprecedented opportunity to invest in the future

Work in connection with site establishment and preparation is expected to begin in the coming months.

The first mega tunnel boring machine will commence tunnelling work by early 2023.

Tunnelling work is projected to be completed in late 2024 after which work for laying tracks and fitting out stations will be initiated.

Cimic Group CEO and executive chairman Juan Santamaria said: “This is a strategic transport investment that will generate long lasting benefits for the people of Western Sydney and provide a significant boost to jobs during construction. CPB Contractors is already involved in the construction of the Western Sydney International Airport and the Sydney Metro City & Southwest project and will apply this experience to safely deliver this link.”

The new 23km driverless metro railway will pass from St Marys to the Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport and the Western Sydney Aerotropolis.

In October this year, Sydney Metro shortlisted three entities for providing the stations, systems, trains, operations and maintenance (SSTOM) package for the Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport project.

Related Companies
WEY Technology

KVM Systems for Railway Control Rooms

Visit Profile
Radiant Enterprises

Electrical Bushings and Insulators for the Railway Industry

Visit Profile
Rex Articoli Tecnici

Rubber and Thermoplastic Railway Components

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly round-up of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU