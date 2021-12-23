CPB-Ghella JV wins Sydney Airport Metro contract

Under this Sydney Metro-WSA-SBT contract, nearly 9.8km of new twin metro rail tunnels will be designed as well as constructed in two sections. Credit: Sydney Metro.

The NSW Government has awarded a $1.3bn (A$1.8bn) contract for the Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport Station Boxes and Tunnelling Works (WSA-SBT).

This contract has been secured by Cimic Group’s CPB Contractors, in joint venture (JV) with Ghella.

Under this Sydney Metro-WSA-SBT contract, nearly 9.8km of new twin metro rail tunnels will be designed as well as constructed in two sections.

Northern tunnels will stretch from St Marys to Orchard Hills for 4.3km and the 5.5km southern section of tunnels will span between the Airport Business Park and the Aerotropolis Station.

The JV will carry out excavation and civil works for new stations at St Marys, Orchard Hills, Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport, and Aerotropolis.

This project will involve four hard rock Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM) and over 67,000 concrete segments to line the twin tunnels.

One of the two provisional precast concrete factories will also be built on the Western Sydney International site.

Work in connection with site establishment and preparation is expected to begin in the coming months.

The first mega tunnel boring machine will commence tunnelling work by early 2023.

By the Railway Technology team

Tunnelling work is projected to be completed in late 2024 after which work for laying tracks and fitting out stations will be initiated.

Cimic Group CEO and executive chairman Juan Santamaria said: “This is a strategic transport investment that will generate long lasting benefits for the people of Western Sydney and provide a significant boost to jobs during construction. CPB Contractors is already involved in the construction of the Western Sydney International Airport and the Sydney Metro City & Southwest project and will apply this experience to safely deliver this link.”

The new 23km driverless metro railway will pass from St Marys to the Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport and the Western Sydney Aerotropolis.

In October this year, Sydney Metro shortlisted three entities for providing the stations, systems, trains, operations and maintenance (SSTOM) package for the Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport project.