Manchester Piccadilly station in the UK has installed guides to ensure that passengers practise social distancing during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Station staff has put up vinyl stickers on the station floor to ensure a 2m distance between people who visit the station.

The stickers are in the form of a grid that leads to the ticket barriers. It also marks the spots for passengers to wait in the queue for tickets or train information.



Manchester Piccadilly station manager Scott Green said: “The new stickers will make it really easy for passengers to protect themselves when using the station for essential travel.

“Each sticker has been measured to be two metres apart from the next, in line with government advice. Now passengers don’t have to guess, they can be sure.”

The station has also increased cleaning to ensure increased hygiene levels for passengers and staff.

During the pandemic, Manchester Piccadilly has offered free parking for all NHS staff and care workers.

Earlier this week, Network Rail Anglia Region appealed to its former signalling employees to return to ensure that the signal boxes and control centres are open throughout the pandemic.

Network Rail also appealed to its former signallers from the Southern Region, Bedfordshire, Lincolnshire, Peterborough, East Midlands, North East and Yorkshire to return.

UK-based railway operator Hull Trains suspended its rail operations amid the pandemic, which has affected passenger traffic.

Last month, the UK Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps stated that railway operators have the option to temporarily transition to Emergency Measures Agreements.