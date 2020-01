Follow the latest updates of the outbreak on our timeline.

The Russian Government plans to limit rail services to and from China from 31 January to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Coronavirus is said to have originated from the Chinese city Wuhan and has so far killed 170 people and infected 7,783, which includes 7,678 cases from mainland China.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said that only direct trains to Beijing from Moscow will run.

Golikova said: “Under a decision of the emergency response centre, we will limit railway service from midnight of 31 January, that is from Thursday to Friday. Trains will follow the Moscow-Beijing, Beijing-Moscow route.”



Russia is currently looking into the possible evacuation of its citizens from China.

Golikova also said that it will restrict the entry of vehicles and pedestrians through the land border with China. This will affect Jewish Autonomous Oblast, Khabarovsk, Primorsk and Amur, and Zabaikalsky Krai.

Russia will make a decision regarding flights from China on 31 January at the next emergency response centre meeting.

Airports in Russia have begun screening travellers who arrive from China to detect any infected passengers.

The country has also implemented safety measures at hotels and tourist sites.

Russia also said that it is working with China to develop a vaccine. Russia has not confirmed any cases of coronavirus inside its borders so far.

On 28 January, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced that the authorities are restricting travel with mainland China to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Last week, India, the UK, Hong Kong and China adopted preventive safety measures at airports along with airports in Malaysia, Canada, Thailand and Uganda.